Cops: Teen killed crossing Northern State

A 16-year-old girl who had attended a house party was struck by a car and killed late Sunday night as she tried to cross the Northern State Parkway in Dix Hills, police said.

State Police said Taylor Ann Cavaliere of Dix Hills ran in front of an eastbound car driven by Mathew D. Sinclair, 31, of Holbrook, about 11:30 p.m.

The accident occurred near Exit 42, Route 231-Deer Park Avenue, police said. They said Sinclair reported the accident -- saying Taylor ran in front of his car. He was not charged.

Police said the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene by a Dix Hills Fire Department paramedic.

Taylor, a junior, was active in extracurricular activities at Commack High School, according to Commack Schools' spokeswoman Brenda Lentsch.

Early Monday, Superintendent Donald A. James issued an email to notify families and community members. "This is a terrible tragedy . . ." he wrote.

James later said Taylor's wake is Tuesday at the Commack Abbey from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Her funeral is Wednesday at the Commack Abbey beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Saint Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Schools are not in session this week for spring break. James said counseling is being arranged for students when classes resume.

No one was at the Cavalieres' home Monday, but flowers and food were left at the door.

Andy Glass, 63, who lives next door, said he was devastated when he heard the news. Glass said Taylor always wore a smile. He had vivid memories of a younger Taylor who could be seen jumping happily on the family's trampoline in the backyard.

"She was just a beautiful girl," he said. "Just always an athletic, precocious child. She was just a happy, happy girl."

His son Ryan, 16, attended Commack Middle School with Taylor until transferring to a private high school. Ryan said they started hanging out last summer. Their dogs brought them together. Taylor had a golden doodle and Ryan had a golden retriever.

"She was just sweet and caring and affectionate toward her family," he said. "She was close knit with her family."

Police said anyone with information can call Investigator James Chadwick at 631-231-6389. All calls will remain confidential, police said.

With John Valenti