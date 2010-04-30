Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Teen messing with iPod crashes into house

The driver of this Jeep crashed into a house on...

The driver of this Jeep crashed into a house on Yuma Lane after police said he was toying with his iPod late Thursday night in East Islip. (April 29, 2010) Credit: Robert Garofalo

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

Suffolk County police said the an East Islip teen told them he lost control of his 2005 Jeep while changing a song on his iPod, hit a parked car, drove across “a couple of lawns” — and crashed into a house on Yuma Lane at 11:11 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Jeffrey Verde, 18, suffered minor injuries, was treated at a hospital and released.

An 86-year-old woman in the home was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital as a precautionary measure after being shaken up by the ordeal, police said.

No charges were filed.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?