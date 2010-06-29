Cops: Teen shot in arm while leaving town pool

A 14-year-old boy leaving a park near the North Lindenhurst Pool on Straight Path was struck in the left forearm by a bullet fired by two men outside the pool area, police said.

Suffolk County police said the incident happened at 5:42 p.m. Monday. They said the boy did not realize he had been shot until a passerby told him he was bleeding. The boy was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the teen told them he was leaving the park when he saw two groups of men preparing to fight.

He said he then saw two men on Straight Path firing shots in the direction of the pool.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.