Cops: Teen who crashed into woods drunk

An East Islip teenager whose car ran off the Southern State Parkway and into the woods was arrested after a responding state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath and saw other signs of drunken driving, state police said.

Kenneth Risco, 18, was charged with DWI and several traffic infractions and was due to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 23 to face the charges, police said.

The state trooper responded to a report of a one-car accident near exit 43 at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and he found Risco's red BMW in the woods off the eastbound lanes, police said.

Risco had glassy, watery and bloodshot eyes, failed sobriety tests and later registered a breath alcohol content of 0.13 percent, well above the .08 level for DWI, police said.