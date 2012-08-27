Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Three stabbed in Central Islip

An officer investigates the scene where three people were stabbed...

An officer investigates the scene where three people were stabbed in what police said was a gang-related incident at a 7-Eleven store on Carleton Avenue. (Aug. 26, 2012) Credit: Stinger News

Three people were stabbed in a gang-related incident late Sunday at a Central Islip convenience store, police said.

About 10 to 15 people were involved in the stabbing at a 7-Eleven store on Carleton Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., a Suffolk County police spokeswoman said.

The stab wounds were non-life threatening, and the three injured were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, the spokeswoman said.

Further details about the stabbing were not immediately available.

Third Squad detectives are investigating.

