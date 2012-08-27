Cops: Three stabbed in Central Islip

Three people were stabbed in a gang-related incident late Sunday at a Central Islip convenience store, police said.

About 10 to 15 people were involved in the stabbing at a 7-Eleven store on Carleton Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., a Suffolk County police spokeswoman said.

The stab wounds were non-life threatening, and the three injured were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, the spokeswoman said.

Further details about the stabbing were not immediately available.

Third Squad detectives are investigating.