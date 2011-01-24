Cops: Two DWI drivers were speeding

State Police stopped two alleged speeding Suffolk County drivers who were intoxicated Saturday morning less than an hour apart, the agency said Monday in a news release.

Police said Kenneth Podolsky, 19, of 807 South 5th St. in Lindenhurst, was doing 107 mph in his Nissan Sentra when a state trooper stopped him on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 28A, the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, at about 1:10 a.m.

Maximum posted speed on the parkway is 55 mph.

Podolsky smelled of alcohol and was arrested, police said. He provided a breath-analyzer sample of .18 percent, more than twice the legal limit - and was charged with DWI and traffic violations, police said. He was scheduled to appear at First District Court in Hempstead on Feb. 10.

Francisco Velasquez, 27, of 13 Fairview Ave. in Westhampton, was doing 88 mph on the eastbound side of State Route 27, near Exit 63 in Southampton, at about 2:01 a.m., police said.

When stopped in his white Chevrolet, Velasquez had a strong odor of alcohol, failed sobriety tests and was arrested, a news release said.

He was charged with DWI and traffic violations, the release said. Arraignment information at the Town of Southampton Court was not immediately available.