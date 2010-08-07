Cops: Two men drove drunk in same car in Huntington Station

Police arrested two men early Saturday morning in Huntington Station for allegedly driving the same vehicle while intoxicated.

Two Suffolk police officers stopped a 1996 Nissan Maxima at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Lowndes Avenue in Huntington Station, police said. They had the driver of the car, Jeff Gay, 23, undergo a field sobriety test, police said.

Meanwhile, Gay's passenger, Jason Butler, 22, climbed into the driver's seat and tried to drive away. Police stopped the car and tried to remove Butler from the car, police said. Butler refused sobriety testing and was arrested after a brief struggle.

Gay, of Huntington Station, and Butler, of Huntington, face charges of driving while intoxicated. Butler also was charged with obstructing governmental administration. Both men were expected to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.