Cops: Two who stole vacuum charged

A Riverhead man and woman face felony robbery and weapons charges after they stole a vacuum Friday from a Riverhead Home Depot store and then led police on a seven-mile pursuit, State Police said.

State Police said they received a call from Riverhead police at 5 p.m. about a robbery at the Home Depot on Old Country Road.

According to a report, police said a man and woman threatened two security guards with a box cutter after they were seen stealing a vacuum from the store. The suspects fled east on County Route 58 in a red Dodge Caravan, police said.

State Police and Riverhead police followed the van to County Route 105 and then to a residence on Flanders Road, where the suspects were arrested.

The suspects, both from Riverhead, were identified as Alexis Fields, 35, of 2043 Flanders Rd., and Michael Hall, 45, of 30 Phillips St., police said.

Fields was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony, and petty larceny. Hall was charged with first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, menacing, petty larceny and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Arraignment information was not immediately available.