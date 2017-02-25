Cops: Teen on bike dies after SUV hits him in Miller Place

A teenager trying to cross a Miller Place intersection on his bike Friday afternoon died after he was struck by an SUV, Suffolk police said.

Nicolo Signore, 14, of Miller Place was following his bicycling friends at about 5:05 p.m. as they crossed northbound Miller Place Road at Route 25A, witnesses told investigators. The teenager was the last of the group to cross the street, police said.

A light turned green for northbound traffic to turn left onto Route 25A before the victim finished crossing the road, police said.

As the driver of a 2015 Honda Pilot, Jessica Doyen, 52, also of Miller Place, attempted to turn left onto Route 25A, the SUV struck the teenager, police said. Doyen was not hurt and stayed at the scene, police said.

Miller Place Rescue took Signore to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing, police said.