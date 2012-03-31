Cops: W. Babylon bank robbed; man sought

A West Babylon bank branch robbed twice in February, allegedly by the same robber, has been hit again -- by a different robber, according to Suffolk County police.

On Saturday, a bearded thief walked in wearing a red hat, sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt and held up the branch, the Roslyn Savings Bank, by "threatening violence," Suffolk County police said.

The latest robbery happened about 11:09 a.m. at the bank, 653 W. Montauk Hwy., when the man in his 20s -- about 5-foot-8, thin, with brown hair, and sporting a chin-strap beard -- handed the teller a threatening note demanding cash.

The teller gave the robber cash from the drawer, and the robber left on foot through the bank's parking lot.

Police did not say how much money the robber got or whether the crime matched any known bank-robbery patterns.

In the February robberies, Christopher Legge, 39, of Lindenhurst was arrested in early March on charges he robbed the bank twice, on Feb. 11 and Feb. 24. Legge, who has pleaded not guilty, is jailed on $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.

No one answered the bank's phone to provide comment early Saturday evening.