Cops: Wading River man found in home with sawed-off shotgun

A search Saturday involving three police agencies and a fire department ended with the arrest of a Wading River man on weapons possession charges, Riverhead police said Sunday.

Robert Huber, 37, had a sawed-off shotgun when he was found at his home on 15th Street in Wading River late Saturday, Riverhead police said.

Huber was treated at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for an apparently self-inflicted cut to his left wrist, Riverhead police said.

A search for Huber began Saturday when Riverhead police received a report from the Suffolk Police Department of a possibly suicidal man possessing a shotgun in the Riverhead area, Riverhead police said in a news release.

Suffolk and Riverhead police, joined by State Police and the Wading River Fire Department, searched for Huber until he was found at his home. He was taken into custody without incident, Riverhead police said.

Huber was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and arraigned at the hospital, Riverhead police said.

He was taken into custody by the Suffolk Sheriff's Office and was expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, Riverhead police said.

Additional details were not immediately available Sunday morning.