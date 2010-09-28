Cops: Woman arrested after fleeing police, hitting patrol cars

A Ronkonkoma woman intentionally struck four police cars and tried to run over officers trying to stop her before being arrested after a pursuit Monday afternoon in North Lindenhurst, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Mary Quinn, 47, of 4205 Express Drive N., was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree assault and unlawful fleeing of a police officer. She also was issued 18 traffic citations. She also had an active parole warrant for her arrest.

Police said Quinn was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus when she was stopped on Grand Boulevard near West First Street in Deer Park at about 5 p.m. for an unspecified traffic violation.

But as the officer returned to his patrol car following a preliminary conversation with Quinn, police said she fled south on Route 231.

During an 11-minute pursuit, police said Quinn struck four patrol cars and attempted to run down several police officers.

Quinn was finally stopped and arrested at the intersection of New Highway and Route 109 in North Lindenhurst, police said.

The assault charge was for injuring an officer inside a patrol car, police said. That officer was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of a back injury, police said.

Quinn was held overnight and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

With Bill Mason