Cops: Woman dies after being hit by truck

A Patchogue woman was fatally injured Thursday night when she was hit by a truck as she crossed East Main Street in Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the accident and asked any witnesses to contact them.

Maria Loja, 43, of Norton Street, was crossing in front of 350 E. Main St. at about 7:20 p.m. when she was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet truck headed westbound, police said.

She was taken by ambulance to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where she died of her injuries, police said.

The driver of the truck, Peter Lee Ihne, 58, of East Patchogue, was not injured.

As Suffolk police detectives continue their investigation they ask anyone with information about the accident to call them at 631-854-8552.