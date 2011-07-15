Cops: Woman stole TV from Islandia Walmart

The Fourth Precinct Crime Section is looking for a woman who stole a 26-inch television from a Islandia Walmart in May, Suffolk County police said Friday.

The Crime Section released an alert, including a photograph of the suspect taken from video surveillance at the store at 1850 Route 454.

Police said on May 18, the woman entered the store and left with the TV without paying for it.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.