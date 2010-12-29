Cops: Wrong-way driver arrest in W. Babylon

A 43-year-old North Bellmore man is at least the 11th driver in the past seven weeks to be arrested and charged with driving drunk and the wrong way on a major Long Island road, Suffolk County police said.

Bogdan Mychajlyszyn, of 2296 Garfield St., was arrested early Wednesday after he was stopped for driving east on the westbound Sunrise Highway service road in West Babylon, police said.

Mychajlyszyn was driving a 2007 Dodge van at 12:23 a.m. against traffic when he hit a 1998 Mazda, police said. After hitting the other vehicle, he kept driving between Straight Path Road and Little East Neck Road, police said.

First Precinct officers, responding to 911 calls, found Mychajlyszyn driving at a reduced speed on the highway. At some point, after entering the highway, police said, he had "reversed his course" and began driving in the right direction.

Police said Mychajlyszyn's van was impounded for a safety check and the "investigation is continuing."

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mychajlyszyn was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

The first of a rash of wrong-way incidents occurred Nov. 15. Off-duty New York City police Officer Andre Menzies of North Babylon was killed after his car was hit head-on by an accused wrong-way drunken driver on the Northern State Parkway in Dix Hills, police said.