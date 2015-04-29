Coram house set on fire; resident commits suicide nearby, police say

A Coram house was set on fire Tuesday afternoon, and a man who lived there killed himself a few blocks away, Suffolk police said.

Homicide detectives identified him as the 67-year-old resident of the Hartsdale Lane home that burned. He had shot himself, police said.

Police had been called earlier Tuesday to the house at least once over a domestic dispute, said Det. Sgt. Edward Fitzgerald of the arson squad.

Because of the "totality of the circumstances," arson investigators believe the resident set the fire, Fitzgerald said, adding that it started in the bedroom.

No one was in the house when flames were spotted about 3:30 p.m., police said.

Then just after 5 p.m., a passerby saw a man slumped in a vehicle on Howe Road, by Tanglewood Park, police said.

Police did not say what was used to start the fire, but flames could be seen flaring out of the windows, doors and roof.

The four-bedroom Cape home had been listed for sale at $324,999 less than three days ago, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island.