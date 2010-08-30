County plan aims to stem crime in Huntington Station

Suffolk County officials Monday announced the creation of focused police patrols in an area of Huntington Station they called a hot spot for criminal and gang activity.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy said an "impact zone" concentrated on Lowndes Avenue, Academy Place, Church Street and Allison Court will start this week. The zone will have an additional patrol car to supplement existing sector cars, foot patrols and additional police coverage already in place to help rid the neighborhood of gangs, guns, drugs and random violence.

"There has to be a particular game plan just for this area which has been outpacing the others in terms of incidents," Levy said. "Most of it is gang related, but there is definitely a need to have an intense concentration on the gang activity in this area and it warrants its own special patrols, surveillance and statistics."

Levy said the idea was floated by Legis. Louis D'Amaro (D-North Babylon) during a meeting with Levy and Police Commissioner Richard Dormer. Levy said if the impact zone is successful officials might implement it in other county hot spots.

Earlier this month, town and county officials announced other initiatives to improve quality of life issues in the area after continued and vocal community concern over safety following several shootings.

Those steps include basing a Suffolk police officer at Huntington Town's recently established Community Outreach Center, increasing the hours of intensive patrols, employing "park and walk" patrols at strip shopping centers, and increasing attention at known hot spots of criminal activity.

While some residents have applauded the increased efforts, others said they didn't go far enough. In light of another deadly shooting early Sunday in Huntington Station outside the impact zone, community activist Dolores Thompson said the expanse of the impact zone might need to be reconsidered.

"I take a little exception that that's the only impact zone," said Thompson, who is organizing a "Take Back The Night" community event at Manor Field on East Fifth Street in Huntington Station Tuesday at 4 p.m. "I'm not disagreeing with the idea, I think it's a good start, but I don't see that area as the only one that is impacted."

Town Supervisor Frank Petrone said he is glad the county continues to honor its commitment to residents. "We welcome all efforts to increase the police presence and enforcement in an area where the task is exceptionally difficult."