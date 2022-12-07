County Road 94 east closed for serious crash
Eastbound County Road 94, Nugent Drive, was closed Wednesday morning after a serious motor vehicle crash, Southampton Town police said.
The crash, which occurred east of Pinehurst Boulevard on the border of Calverton and Northampton, was reported in a 911 call at 9:02 a.m., Southampton Lt. Susan Ralph said.
The crash involved a car with two occupants that left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area, Ralph said. There were "serious" injuries, she said.
Police said County Route 94 will remain closed "indefinitely."
Additional details were not immediately available.
