County Road 94 east closed for serious crash

Eastbound County Road 94, Nugent Drive, was closed Wednesday morning after a serious motor vehicle crash, Southampton Town police said.

The crash, which occurred east of Pinehurst Boulevard on the border of Calverton and Northampton, was reported in a 911 call at 9:02 a.m., Southampton Lt. Susan Ralph said.

The crash involved a car with two occupants that left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area, Ralph said. There were "serious" injuries, she said.

Police said County Route 94 will remain closed "indefinitely."

Additional details were not immediately available.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates to this developing story