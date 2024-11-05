Woman dies crossing Route 109 in West Babylon, police say
A woman was killed early Tuesday morning when she was struck by a car while crossing Route 109 in West Babylon, Suffolk police said.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 109 and Old Farmingdale Road and police said the victim was struck by an eastbound 2009 Nissan Altima, whose driver remained at the scene. The name of the victim was not released, pending notification of next of kin.
The driver was not injured in the crash — and has not been charged.
Police said the crash closed Route 109 in both directions in the vicinity of crash. The road has since been reopened.
First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information call them at 631-854-8152.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
