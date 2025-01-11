David Black, 85, of Port Jefferson, killed in 5-vehicle Coram crash, police say
A Port Jefferson man was killed in a collision that involved five vehicles in Coram on Friday, Suffolk County police said.
A Rocky Point man was driving a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup north on Patchogue Mount Sinai Road in Coram at around 11:30 a.m. Friday "when his truck collided with a 2018 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Route 112," Suffolk police said in a news release Friday evening.
Before coming to a stop, the struck Mustang collided with two additional vehicles on Patchogue Mount Sinai Road, authorities added. Also, the pickup hit a van stopped in the road’s turning lane.
David Black, 85, of Port Jefferson, who was behind the wheel of the Mustang, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck and the occupants of the other vehicles that were struck were not injured, according to police.
The Mustang and the pickup were both impounded for safety checks, Suffolk authorities said. The incident remains under investigation, and detectives ask anyone with information to call the sixth squad at 631-854-8652.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
Unearthing a suspect: The Gilgo Beach killings NewsdayTV goes behind the scenes of the Gilgo Beach investigation, revealing the shocking findings since the arrest of Rex Heuermann. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports.
Unearthing a suspect: The Gilgo Beach killings NewsdayTV goes behind the scenes of the Gilgo Beach investigation, revealing the shocking findings since the arrest of Rex Heuermann. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports.