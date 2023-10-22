East Islip man critically injured after motorcycle crash in Patchogue, police said.

A 20-year-old man was critically injured after his motorcycle crashed with a car at a Patchogue intersection Saturday night, Suffolk police said.

Joseph Podlaha, of East Islip, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Waverly Avenue when it collided with a 2009 Nissan Maxima driven by Griffin Hill, 20, of Patchogue, at around 10:30 p.m. Hill was making a left turn onto Waverly Avenue from West 5th Street, police said.

Podlaha was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said. Hill and a passenger in the car were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.