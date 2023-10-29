Long IslandSuffolk

Unidentified motorcyclist dies in crash on Straight Path in North Lindenhurst

Suffolk County police investigate a crash on Straight Path in North Lindenhurst Saturday that killed a motorcyclist.  Credit: Paul Mazza

By Grant Parpangrant.parpan@newsday.com@GrantParpan

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle on Straight Path in North Lindenhurst Saturday night, Suffolk Police said.

The male motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was southbound on a 2015 Yamaha near Colonial Road at about 8:15 p.m. when he crashed into a northbound 2015 BMW attempting to make a left-hand turn into a driveway, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The driver of the BMW, Kristian Maciorowski, 18, of Lindenhurst, was not injured, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call First Squad investigators at 631-854-8152.

