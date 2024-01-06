Skateboarder on Sag Harbor road killed after being hit by SUV Friday night

A 55-year-old man riding a skateboard in Sag Harbor on Friday evening died after being hit by an SUV, acco rding to Southampton police. Charles Robbins Reid, who was living in Southampton, was struck by a Land Rover traveling west on Middle Line Highway near Fourteen Hills Court at 5:55 p.m., according to police. Reid was in the process of getting off the board and picking it up when he was struck, according to Todd Spencer, a Southampton Town police lieutenant. Reid was taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he later died. No criminality is suspected. The SUV, which was being driven by a 77-year-old man, was impounded for a safety check.

