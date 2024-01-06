Long IslandSuffolk

Skateboarder on Sag Harbor road killed after being hit by SUV Friday night

The intersection in Sag Harbor near where an SUV hit...

The intersection in Sag Harbor near where an SUV hit and killed a skateboarder on Friday night. Credit: John Roca

By Lorena Mongellilorena.mongelli@newsday.com

A 55-year-old man riding a skateboard in Sag Harbor on Friday evening died after being hit by an SUV, according to Southampton police. 

Charles Robbins Reid, who was living in Southampton, was struck  by a Land Rover traveling west on Middle Line Highway near Fourteen Hills Court at 5:55 p.m., according to police. 

Reid was in the process of getting off the board and picking it up when he was struck, according to Todd Spencer, a Southampton Town police lieutenant. 

Reid was taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he later died. No criminality is suspected.

The SUV, which was being driven by a 77-year-old man, was impounded for a safety check.

