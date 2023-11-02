Long IslandSuffolk

Stephanie Bonilla of Huntington Station killed in single-car crash in hometown, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A teenage driver was killed Wednesday evening in a single-car crash in Huntington Station, police said.

Stephanie Bonilla, 18, of Huntington Station, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic eastbound on East 18th Street when she lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and crashed into a tree, Suffolk County police said.

Bonilla was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 9:30 p.m., police said.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation. Second Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 631-854-8252.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Santos survives 2nd attempt to expel him ... High Mortgage rates ... New art school  Credit: Newsday

Freeport student slashed ... Guns and drugs seized ... Clancy arraignment ... What's Up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Santos survives 2nd attempt to expel him ... High Mortgage rates ... New art school  Credit: Newsday

Freeport student slashed ... Guns and drugs seized ... Clancy arraignment ... What's Up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME