Stephanie Bonilla of Huntington Station killed in single-car crash in hometown, police say
A teenage driver was killed Wednesday evening in a single-car crash in Huntington Station, police said.
Stephanie Bonilla, 18, of Huntington Station, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic eastbound on East 18th Street when she lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and crashed into a tree, Suffolk County police said.
Bonilla was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 9:30 p.m., police said.
Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation. Second Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 631-854-8252.
