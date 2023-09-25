Lowell Avenue in Central Islip closed off as police probe crash involving bicyclist, vehicle

Suffolk County police are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle that occurred in Central Islip Monday morning.

The crash took place at 6:40 a.m. on Lowell Avenue at Hemlock Street, a short distance from the Central Islip LIRR train station, police said.

Lowell Avenue is closed off from Suffolk Avenue to Hemlock Street for the ongoing investigation, police said,

Initial reports indicated the bicyclist was transported to a hospital, but no further information about the victim or the incident was immediately available, police said.

