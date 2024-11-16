Pedestrian killed in crash while crossing Melville road on Friday night

A man is dead after he was struck by the driver of a car while crossing a Melville road on Friday night, Suffolk County police sad.

Around 8:28 p.m., a northbound 2003 Toyota sedan was traveling in the left lane on Broadhollow Road between Spagnoli Road and Ruland Road when the male driver struck a pedestrian crossing eastbound.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center of East Meadow where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured, and the vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.