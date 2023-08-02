Jaron Lowndes of Amityville killed after crashing motorcycle on Sunken Meadow Parkway, police say

A motorcyclist from Amityville was killed late Tuesday when state police said he collided with two vehicles that were stopped on the Sunken Meadow Parkway in Commack.

Police said the crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. near Exit SM2, the exit for Route 454, Veterans Memorial Highway.

Jaron Lowndes, 44, was operating a 2005 Yamaha southbound on the Sunken Meadow when he approached a 2019 Ford EcoSport stopped behind a disabled vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Rav4, in the right-hand lane, police said. Unable to stop in time, police said Lowndes lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from it, striking the stopped Ford. His motorcycle then collided with the Toyota, according to police.

He was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where police said he was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries, police said.

Police said investigators are asking anyone with information contact them at 631-756-3300.