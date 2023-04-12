Long IslandSuffolk

Two killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Highway in Holbrook

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Two people were killed in a crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon in Holbrook, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Coates Avenue at about 1:20 p.m. — and police said Vets Highway is closed in both directions south of Long Island MacArthur Airport. It was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed for the investigation.

Police said the SUV was making a left turn from westbound Veterans Memorial Highway onto southbound Coates Avenue and collided with a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Vets Highway. The driver of the SUV and the motorcyclist were both killed in the crash, police said.

Police have not released the identities of either victim, citing the ongoing investigation by Fifth Squad detectives.

A passenger in the SUV was transported to a hospital for treatment of what police described only as "serious injuries."

Additional information was not immediately available.,

Check back for updates on this developing story.

