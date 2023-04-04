Long IslandSuffolk

2 airlifted from head-on crash at Wading River Road in Manorville; road closed

The crash scene on Wading River Road in Manorville on...

The crash scene on Wading River Road in Manorville on Tuesday. Credit: Tom Lambui

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Two people were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital following a serious head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning in Manorville, police said.

Suffolk County police said the crash was reported in a 911 call at 9:23 a.m.

Police said details were still emerging, but that the crash location was Wading River Road near Par Drive. Police could not immediately provide details on those injured in the crash.

Police said Wading River Road was closed between South Street and Sunrise Highway for the investigation and cleanup.

It was not immediately clear when the road will be reopened.

