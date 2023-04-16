David Martinez of West Babylon dies in 2-vehicle crash

A West Babylon man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the hamlet early Sunday morning, Suffolk County police said.

David Martinez, 63, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala west on Commander Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. when police said he attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Straight Path. The Impala was then hit by a 2015 GMC Acadia traveling north on Straight Path.

Martinez was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead. The Acadia driver was not injured, police said.

A female relative of Martinez declined to comment when reached by phone Sunday afternoon.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check and detectives are asking anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.