Nicholas Demaio of Shirley killed in 1-car crash in Yaphank, police say
A Shirley man was killed Sunday evening in a single-car crash in Yaphank, Suffolk police said.
Nicholas Demaio, 25, was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla northbound on Yaphank Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when his car veered off the road, struck a curb and became airborne, hitting a telephone pole, police said.
Demaio was partially ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office.
The Toyota was impounded for a safety check, police said.
Drago retrial set ... Mets fire manager ... Lustgarden walk ... Destination Downtown: Bellport
Drago retrial set ... Mets fire manager ... Lustgarden walk ... Destination Downtown: Bellport