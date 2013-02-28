Cuomo to speak at Stony Brook University Thursday

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will speak Thursday at Stony Brook University about his proposed budget for next year and other matters.

Cuomo will speak at 1:30 p.m. at the Wang Theater. The event is by invitation only. Aides to the governor said he would talk about topics covered in Cuomo's State of the State address and in the 2013 proposed budget.

Cuomo was in Staten Island on Monday, where he further discussed a government buyout of homes damaged by superstorm Sandy.