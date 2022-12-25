Brentwood's youth advisory board meets White House officials on environmental issues

Brentwood resident Oliver Chavez recently tuned into a virtual forum with White House officials discussing environmental issues. Hearing them talk about issues like contaminated water and lead exposure in predominantly minority neighborhoods was "eye-opening," the psychology major said.

"It was more about the discrimination when it comes to environmental issues, which is something I never would have thought about until I went to that Zoom event," said Chavez, 19, who attends Suffolk County Community College. "I never specifically took into account that they mainly put toxic waste and stuff like that in areas where it's mainly ... more minorities, so it was very eye-opening."

Chavez was among more than 150 participants at the Dec. 15 forum, where White House officials also highlighted the power of the community to speak up about environmental issues. The forum organized by the D1 Youth Advisory Board was the second in a Youth Town Hall series.

"This is your government. This is the people's house. And I'm just so proud of the way you guys have stepped up and taken the reins and gone with it," said Holly Wilson, senior adviser for community engagement at the White House Council on Environmental Quality. The council develops environmental policies and ensures thorough environmental review of infrastructure projects. Wilson referred Newsday to media relations, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At the forum, Ahmad Perez, 21, the youth advisory board organizer and founder, spoke about climate crisis and its impact on minority communities, noting "that communities of color and low-income communities are on the front lines of this crisis."

“When we came up with this town hall, it was really just to be a forum for elected officials … and leaders in government to discuss issues impacting people,” Perez told Newsday. “The last time Brentwood was discussed with the White House was in July 2017 when President [Donald] Trump came down, and that really kind of circled around gang violence. Now, the White House will be discussing how communities like Brentwood should be supported, really putting that narrative back in our hands.”

On July 28, 2017, Trump speaking to local law enforcement officers at the police academy at Suffolk County Community College focused many of his remarks on the rash of gang violence on Long Island, Newsday has previously reported.

Perez organized the roundtable after interning at the White House last summer, where he focused on environmental issues and facilitated government communication with communities. The town hall focus on environmental justice is a theme particularly relevant to Brentwood, Perez said.

Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, for instance, has received some $13 million in improvements after it was the site of illegal dumping in 2013 and 2014. The park was closed for more than three years as crews removed tons of hazardous construction waste.

“We’re seeing disadvantaged communities like Brentwood being targeted by corporate negligence and lack of oversight. By having these discussions, it really shines the story of Brentwood and how the story of Brentwood is also simultaneously the story of thousands of communities across the country that are dealing with similar issues,” Perez said.

“Your voice matters,” said educator Rebecca Grella, who acts as an adviser to the group. “It doesn’t matter where you're from or what your background is. Your ZIP code doesn’t matter. What matters is your voice; use your voice for positive change. And that was clearly shown in the meeting.”