Suffolk County Community College: Custodian accused of secretly shooting video of student is suspended without pay

A Suffolk County Community College custodian has been suspended without pay after being charged with secretly shooting a video of a female student from under a table at the Brentwood campus, a school spokesman said Monday.

David Marchese, 32, of Islip, was arraigned Sunday on a charge of unlawful surveillance at First District Court in Central Islip.

He was ordered held on bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond and an order of protection was issued, according to court records.

He is being represented by Legal Aid and is due back in court on Friday.

School spokesman Drew Biondo said Monday that Marchese is a part-time custodian working in the position through a referral program operating under the auspices of the county and includes support by a job coach.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Biondo said "in accordance with our collective bargaining obligations, disciplinary action will be initiated against the employee." That disciplinary action includes being suspended without pay, he said.

Police said Marchese was sitting at a table at an awards ceremony when he used his cellphone to create the video about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the college's Grant Campus on Crooked Hill Road.

A witness said Marchese appeared to be aiming his phone under the table at the woman's undergarments, according to police.

The witness notified security, police said, and Biondo said in an email that the school's public safety staff responded immediately by contacting police.