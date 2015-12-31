David Overton Trail opened by Brookhaven officials

Brookhaven officials have announced the opening of a hiking trail that runs through Coram, Gordon Heights and Medford, and a digital media room at the Mastic Recreation Center.

The David Overton Trail is a multi-use path that runs through several hundred acres of woodlands, wetlands and meadows in the Overton Preserve. The trail was designed and constructed with funds such as a $140,000 grant from state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

Councilwoman Connie Kepert said she had fought to create the trail when she was president of the Middle Island Civic Association, more than a decade ago.

“I am happy to finally announce that the David Overton Trail is complete,” Kepert said in a statement. Her last day in office is Dec. 31, 2015. “I look forward to continuing to work with our Suffolk County legislators to create additional recreational opportunities in the area. Thank you to the town’s Parks Department for their hard work in creating this path.”

In Mastic, town officials agreed with Mastic-Shirley Public Library officials to open the digital media room in the town recreation center on Herkimer Street. The lab, open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, has 23 computers, printers and an interactive smart board.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The new lab is in a convenient location for our customers who live in the eastern area of the district and who need access to a high-speed Internet connection, reference assistance and technology instruction,” Library Director Kerri Rosalia said in a statement. “We will be offering all our technology classes there as well including our new design classes for rendering 3-d printed objects. The room will also afford local organizations and businesses to offer training and webinars to their members in a classroom-like setting.”