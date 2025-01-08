Fire damages North Lindenhurst home used as day care center; no injuries 

Adults and children at a North Lindenhurst day care center are safe after the building went ablaze Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Around 9:40 a.m., the North Lindenhurst Fire Department was alerted to a house on fire on 51st Street, where Mama Rutty's Day Care Inc operates in the basement, North Lindenhurst Chief Corey Finn said.

Upon arrival, the front of the house was "clearly on fire," but all occupants had already been evacuated, Finn said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be noncriminal, Suffolk County police said.

About 40 to 50 firefighters, with assistance from the Lindenhurst Village, Copiague, and West Babylon fire departments and the East Farmingdale Fire Company and EMS were able to put out the fire within an hour, Finn said.

