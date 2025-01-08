Long IslandSuffolk

Fire damages North Lindenhurst home used as day care center; no injuries 

Firefighters respond to a house fire on 51st Street in North Lindenhurst...

Firefighters respond to a house fire on 51st Street in North Lindenhurst Wednesday morning. The home is used as a day care center. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Adults and children at a North Lindenhurst day care center are safe after the building went ablaze Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Around 9:40 a.m., the North Lindenhurst Fire Department was alerted to a house on fire on 51st Street, where Mama Rutty's Day Care Inc operates in the basement, North Lindenhurst Chief Corey Finn said.

Upon arrival, the front of the house was "clearly on fire," but all occupants had already been evacuated, Finn said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be noncriminal, Suffolk County police said.

About 40 to 50 firefighters, with assistance from the Lindenhurst Village, Copiague, and West Babylon fire departments and the East Farmingdale Fire Company and EMS were able to put out the fire within an hour, Finn said.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

