Tutor Time of Lindenhurst employee Megan Marchen arrested in abuse of toddler, Suffolk police say

A day care center employee is charged in the abuse of an 18-month-old girl at the Tutor Time of Lindenhurst facility, Suffolk County police said.

Police arrested Megan Marchen, 26, on Friday for allegedly injuring "an 18-month-old female by pushing her face into a cot" at Tutor Time of Lindenhurst on Monday, Suffolk police said in a press release. The child was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where she received stitches, the release said.

Marchen, of Massapequa, is charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Marchena was arraigned on Saturday at the First District Court in Central Islip, online court records show. She pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 insured bond.

Newsday was unable to reach Tutor Time of Lindenhurst for comment on the incident or whether Marchena has been fired. The day care’s website says it offers "programs for infants through school-age" children.

Suffolk County detectives are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the agency’s Special Victims Section at 631-852-6167.