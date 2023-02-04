Don Seddio dies after falling into Lindenhurst canal Friday night, Suffolk police say

A man fell into a canal in Lindenhurst and died Friday night, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The man, 65-year-old Don Seddio, was pulled from the canal, behind 990 Pacific St., by police officers and brought to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died, the department wrote in a news release Saturday.

Seddio, who was a resident of the village, "may have suffered a medical event," the release said.

No further details were provided, such as what the medical event may have been, why the police department believes it may have been a medical event or what Seddio was doing at the canal.