Long IslandSuffolk

Don Seddio dies after falling into Lindenhurst canal Friday night, Suffolk police say

The Lindenhurst Fire Department, ambulances from the Copiague and North...

The Lindenhurst Fire Department, ambulances from the Copiague and North Lindenhurst fire departments and Suffolk police responded to a report of person in a canal on Pacific Street in Lindenhurst on Friday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Newsday Staff

A man fell into a canal in Lindenhurst and died Friday night, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The man, 65-year-old Don Seddio, was pulled from the canal, behind 990 Pacific St., by police officers and brought to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died, the department wrote in a news release Saturday.

Seddio, who was a resident of the village, "may have suffered a medical event," the release said.

No further details were provided, such as what the medical event may have been, why the police department believes it may have been a medical event or what Seddio was doing at the canal.

By Newsday Staff

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?