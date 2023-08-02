Sharks at Robert Moses: Dead shark washes ashore, other sightings halt swimming at Fields 4 and 5

Hours after a sand tiger shark at least 6 feet in length washed ashore dead on the beach at Robert Moses Field 5 early Wednesday, state officials confirmed that large schools of bait fish had been spotted off the ocean beaches at Fields 4 and 5 — with the possibility of at least one shark in the mix — leading to the ban of all swimming at the two fields, officials said.

New York States Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Long Island Regional Director George Gorman said that a drone operator "saw a large school of bait and bunker fish" in the waters off of Field 5 and that "within that school there was the possibility of two sharks."

Gorman said that, additionally, lifeguards at Field 4 believe they may have spotted a shark in the area.

Those reports followed the discovery of a dead shark found washed ashore earlier Wednesday at Field 5. A marine biologist from the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed it was a sand tiger shark.

Online marine research websites state that "despite its fearsome appearance" sand tiger sharks are known to be "placid" and "slow-moving" and that, to date, the species has never been involved in any recorded human fatalities.

The National Aquarium said in an overview on sand tiger sharks: "Despite their intimidating appearance, they are not aggressive toward humans unless threatened." The MarineBio Conservation Society said sand tiger sharks feed on bony fishes, small sharks, rays, squid, crabs and lobsters — but are not viewed as a threat to humans. They are listed as a vulnerable species, facing a "high risk" of extinction in the wild.

Shark sightings and encounters have become more common at Long Island beaches in recent years. New York’s waters went from one shark encounter in 2012, to a record eight shark bites last year off Long Island and five reported bites so far this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said last month while announcing that the state was providing more drones to Long Island and New York City to help increase shark monitoring after five swimmers were reportedly bitten on the South Shore over July Fourth weekend.