Dean Arnum of Middle Island struck, killed in Riverhead

A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by at least one driver Friday — and a second driver, who then fled the crash scene, may also have hit the man, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

The pedestrian, identified as Dean Arnum of Middle Island, had been crossing Old Country Road near the Apple Honda car dealership around 6 p.m. when a driver struck him with a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck, a department news release said.

"It was later determined that Arnum was also possibly struck by another vehicle that left the scene," according to the release, which didn't say why investigators believe a second driver may have struck Arnum.

Arnum was declared dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center, the release said.

The release didn't say how fast the driver was traveling, who had the right of way, or where Arnum was struck.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The release said that no criminal charges were filed against the Ford F-150 driver.

Neither the driver nor Arnum's family could be reached for comment.

So far this year, there have been 137 people killed in crashes on Long Island, including 61 in Nassau and 76 in Suffolk. Pedestrians were 38 of the people who died: 17 in Nassau and 21 in Suffolk, according to preliminary statistics from the Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research.