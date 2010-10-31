Deer crashes into window of Kings Park home

A Kings Park woman received a visit from an unwanted trick-or-treater before noon Sunday when a deer slammed into a living room window of her one story home, just inches away from her grandson.

Nancy Vasquez, a loan administrator for Gold Coast Bank and resident of Rosewood Avenue, went to open the door of her home around 11:30 a.m. when she heard what she described as “blast.”

“I honestly thought it was a gunshot — I got scared,” Vasquez said.

A passerby stopped to scream out to the shaken resident that the object of the sound was not a bullet but a deer.

What scared Vasquez even more was that her grandson, Chase Legler, 2, of Smithtown, was staring out the window as the buck crashed into it. The deer broke the outer pane of the double-pane window, and no one was injured. “He kept saying ‘a deer hit the window’,” Vasquez said of her grandson, who was waiting to put on his Spiderman Halloween costume. “He thought it was funny.”

The deer then jumped into her neighbor’s yard, where he ran back and forth appearing disoriented. The buck then jumped out of the yard and continued down the street.

Vasquez called the police. “I really thought the deer might have been hurt,” she said. Police told Vasquez deer are common in the area and the buck may have seen its reflection in the window. Officials searched the neighborhood for the deer, according to Vasquez, but did not find him.