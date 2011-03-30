Deer hunter accused of shooting dog

An upstate man accused of shooting a Mattituck man's dog to death while illegally hunting on his land has been charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm.

Daniel Lamphere, of Rensselaer, is prohibited from possessing a gun because he has a felony conviction, state Department of Environmental Conservation spokeswoman Aphrodite Montalvo said on Wednesday.

The DEC said Lamphere shot and killed a German shepherd named Bear with a shotgun while hunting deer on the Mattituck property of former Suffolk County police officer Jon Ferris on Jan. 26.

Ferris wrestled the shotgun from Lamphere after the shooting and hit him with the butt end, causing a head wound, Southold police said. Ferris was charged with second-degree assault.

Both men's arraignments have been postponed, officials said Wednesday.

Previously, the DEC had charged Lamphere with firing a weapon within 500 feet of an occupied house and hunting without permission.