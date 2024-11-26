Long IslandSuffolk

Catching up with 'miracle baby' 21 years later

The DeMasi family talks about their 'Thanksgiving miracle' 21 years ago, when baby Gina came home from the hospital after being born four months early. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME