Woman killed, 3 others injured in Dix Hills crash, police say

A crash in Dix Hills on Thursday night killed a woman and injured three other people, Suffolk County police said.

Kwon Sookcha, 78, of Dix Hills, was a passenger in a 2016 Volvo going west on Express Drive North, the north service road of the Long Island Expressway, police said. The Volvo collided with a 2011 Honda going north on Commack Road about 11:55 p.m.

Sookcha was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The driver of the Volvo, Mijoung Lim, 50, of Holtsville, and another female passenger who was not identified, were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Honda, Conor Travaglione, 17, of East Northport, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

Police impounded both vehicles for a safety check, and detectives asked anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

With Ellen Yan