DMV office in Hauppauge to limit services during renovation

The Hauppauge office of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will reduce services for several months while the office undergoes renovations, officials said Friday.

The last day of usual operations will be Jan. 24, before the facility at 250 Veterans Memorial Highway will be limited to "a small by-reservation-only processing center," according to DMV officials.

They said renovations, slated to start Jan. 27, are expected to be completed for the office to open in mid-spring and that neighboring DMV offices are planning to increase capacity to help customers.

DMV customers are being encouraged to complete available business online or make reservations for other agency offices in Huntington, Medford, Riverhead, Massapequa or Bethpage.

State officials also said the changes are part of a plan to modernize the DMV's technology and improve customer service in Hauppauge and at other branches.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"When we fully reopen the office this spring, our customers will find a more streamlined layout, upgraded seating and permit testing facilities, and an altogether more welcoming space to visit," DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a statement.