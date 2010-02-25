Do's and don'ts for handling paints that can ignite

Specialty paints, like the ones that allegedly caused last week's fire at South Bay Elementary School, can ignite under certain conditions and require special care, said Bob Cusumano, president of Coatings Consultants Inc., a West Palm Beach, Fla. firm that analyzes paint for architects and developers. Many specialty paints have two or more components that, when mixed together, give off heat and can start a fire, he said.

Some do's and don'ts for handling paints with two or more components:

Mix only as much paint as you'll need, as a container can generate a lot of heat and become a potential danger. "If it's leaning against something that's combustible, like a cloth, a newspaper, it's possible it could build up enough heat to ignite," Cusumano said.

Extra paint should be kept in a noncombustible container, like a metal can, and placed in a well-ventilated area.

"You should store it in an open area where any fumes can dissipate," Cusumano said. "If it's in a plastic bag, obviously it's not well-ventilated."

Do not place rags, old newspapers or anything else that could ignite near the paint. Unravel any rags soaked with solvent and allow them to dry away from anything combustible.