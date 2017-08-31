Dog park gets water for ‘paws’ to refresh

Fido and Spot soon will be able to quench their thirst at the Selden Dog Park.

Brookhaven Town, which owns the park on Boyle Road, plans to add two watering stations at the 3-year-old facility. The drinking fountains — with separate spigots to allow use by humans and canines alike — and other “cosmetic improvements” are part of a plan to spruce up the park, Councilman Kevin LaValle said in a news release.

“I took into consideration what the residents have asked for, and watering stations was the number one request,” LaValle said in a statement.

The watering stations and other improvements will be funded by a $10,000 grant from PetSafe, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based manufacturer of pet training products. The company’s “Bark for Your Park” program has provided funding for 64 off-leash dog parks in 40 states since 2011.