DOT: Eastbound Sunrise Highway to be closed on weekdays overnight until Memorial Day

Motorists traveling east overnight on Sunrise Highway will have to use alternate routes between Brentwood Road and Connetquot Avenue in Islip Town starting Monday, according to state officials.

All main travel lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights. The closures will be in effect until Memorial Day, weather permitting, due to concrete repairs and preventive maintenance work, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be diverted to a detour route on the Sunrise Highway south service road.

Motorists farther east are advised of more road closures for work on Long Island Rail Road crossings in Bayport next month.

Suffolk police is advising motorists to use alternate routes the weekend of April 11 and 12 at the McConnell Avenue and Oakwood Road crossings.

The crossings between Snedecor and Gillette avenues will also see closures that weekend, as well as the weekends of April 18 and 19, and April 25 and 26.