DOT: Route 347 reconstruction completed in Brookhaven, Smithtown

Two projects totaling $56.1 million have been completed, in the plan to transform Route 347 into a safe urban greenway, the state Department of Transportation and the governor's office announced Thursday.

A $25.6 million project in Brookhaven was completed Wednesday, including the construction of a third travel lane in each direction, near Route 347's intersection with Route 112, DOT officials said in a news release. Landscaping and finishing work is expected to be completed this fall, DOT officials said.

Left turns are no longer allowed from Route 347 onto Route 112 as part of an effort to reduce accidents, DOT officials said.

"The transformation of Route 347 will support businesses, improve safety and keep traffic moving for the hundreds of thousands of motorists who depend on this vital part of Long Island's transportation system," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in the news release.

On July 21, crews completed a $30.5 million reconstruction of Route 347 between Route 111 and Mount Pleasant Road in Smithtown. A third travel lane was added, and all lanes were narrowed, DOT officials said. The speed limit was reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Each project also involved installing bus shelters, traffic and pedestrian crossing signals, and off-road, shared-use paths that included new landscaping and solar and LED lighting.

The projects are part of a larger state effort to improve safety and reduce travel delays on the nearly 15-mile route between the Northern State Parkway and Route 25A.

Construction is ongoing on a $39.2 million effort to renovate the road between Mount Pleasant Road and Terry Road in Smithtown, the news release said.

Reconstruction of the portion of Route 347 between Terry Road in Smithtown and Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset is being developed, the news release indicated.

Depending on the section, Route 347 averages between 36,000 and 52,000 vehicles per day, according to the state DOT.