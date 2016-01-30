DOT: Weekday closures planned on Sunrise Highway in Babylon Town

The state Department of Transportation is warning drivers of weekday closures on Sunrise Highway in the Town of Babylon, starting Monday, during the month of February.

Day and nighttime closures on Sunrise will take place in both directions near the intersection with Route 110 in Amityville, officials said in a news release.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., a single travel lane in one or both directions may shut down. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., one or more travel lanes in both directions may shut down. Transportation officials said at least one travel lane will be open at all times.

The closures will take place Monday through Friday for about one month, depending on weather, officials said.

The traffic changes are being made so that construction crews can complete a $23 million project replacing the Route 110 bridge over Sunrise Highway. The new design will be safer for pedestrians and bicyclists in addition to the 90,000 vehicles that pass over it daily.

The new bridge will be wider with larger shoulders and higher clearance, preventing trucks from striking it underneath. Other additions include new traffic signals, signs, guardrails, pavement and marking.

A temporary bridge is being built for pedestrians and cars to use until the new bridge is complete.

Up to date traffic information will be available by calling 511 or visiting 511NY.org and informny.com.